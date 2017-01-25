'Pokemon Go' tops 2.83 mln downloads in Korea

More than 2.83 million South Koreans are presumed to have downloaded the popular augmented reality game "Pokemon Go" on the first day of its official launch in the country, a survey showed Wednesday.



On Tuesday, Pokemon Go was officially released in the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in South Korea, six months after becoming a global hit.



(Yonhap)

According to the survey of 17,400 smartphone users conducted by an app analytics company WiseApp, 2.83 million people are presumed to have downloaded the AR mobile game in one day. In addition to 510,000 users who had downloaded the game before the official launch, a total of 33.4 million people are presumed to have used the game, WiseApp said.The survey excluded App Store users, it said."Pokemon Go" didn't work in most parts of South Korea as the AR game uses data from Google's mapping service, which is restricted by the Seoul government due to security concerns. Game provider Niantic Inc. said that the service was opened in South Korea after collecting all the map data available to the public.In "Pokemon Go," players are encouraged to cover large physical distances searching for conjured characters and objects made out of computer graphics that look like they exist in the real world when viewed on a player's smartphone. (Yonhap)