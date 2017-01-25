Monthly childbirths hit fresh record low in Nov.

The number of childbirths in South Korea hit a fresh record low in November last year as the country is experiencing rapid aging and fewer marriages, government data showed Wednesday.



About 30,300 babies were born in November 2016, down 9.6 percent or 3,200, from a year earlier, extending the losing streak to 12 months, according to the data by Statistics Korea.



The November figure marked the lowest monthly number of newborns, breaking the earlier record of 31,600 set in the previous month, since 2000 when the statistics agency started to compile such data.



A total of 379,300 babies were born in the first 11 months of the year, down 6.7 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.





For all of 2016, the agency expected the total number to reach a record 413,000, given the downside trend.South Korea also continued to suffer a decreasing number of marriages. Those who tied the knot in November totaled 25,400, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier, while their cumulative number fell 6 percent on-year to 253,300 in the January-November period. (Yonhap)