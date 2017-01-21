Pledge from Trump to 'Make America Great Again'

The Latest on Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States (all times EST)







Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP)

12:36 p.m.Donald Trump has closed his first speech as president with his campaign slogan: "Make America greatagain."Trump is borrowing from his campaign speeches and promising this:"Together we will make America strong again," wealthy again, strong again and proud again."And yes," he says, "together, we will make America great again."12:34 p.m.Donald Trump says that when Americans open their heart to patriotism, "there is no room for prejudice."In his inauguration address, Trump is repeating a campaign promise to eradicate "radical Islam" from the face of the earth.Trump is promising to seek friendship with all nations by reinforcing existing alliances and forming new ones.12:30 p.m.President Donald Trump is suggesting that his election will lead to a "new national pride" that will "heal our divisions."Trump, after beginning his speech with a dark accounting of America, says "the time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action."Trump suggested that Americans from different backgrounds are united by the same goals and hopes.He says kids in cities such as Detroit or rural areas like Nebraska "look up at the same sky" and that soldiers of different races "bleed the same red of patriotism."12:22 p.m.President Donald Trump says in his inauguration speech that an America united is an America that's "totally unstoppable."Trump says Americans must speak their minds openly and disagree honestly, but they must always pursue solidarity.Trump says Americans need not fear _ they're protected by military and law enforcement personnel.But most importantly, he says, "we will be protected by God."12:18 p.m.President Donald Trump says that when Americans open their heart to patriotism, "there is no room for prejudice."Trump is repeating a campaign promise to eradicate "radical Islam." He says he'll rebuild America's roads, bridges, airports and railways by following "two simple rules: buy American and hire American."Trump is promising to seek friendship with all nations by reinforcing existing alliances and forming new ones.12:15 p.m.In his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump is repeating the dark vision and the list of the country's woes that he hit on during the campaign.Trump describes closed factories as ``tombstones'' that dot the county and says the federal goverenment has spent billions defending ``other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own.''The Republican president says the U.S. ``will confront hardships but we will get the job done.''He says the oath of office he just took ``is an oath of allegiance to all Americans'' and said that the country will share ``one glorious destiny.''12:12 p.m.

President Donald Trump says that he will govern the country by putting America first.



Trump is saying in his first speech as president that ``from this day forward, a new vision will govern our hand'' and that ``from this day forward it's going to be only America first.''



Trump says that every decision he makes, on issues from trade to taxes to immigration and foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and families.



He says ``We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries'' taking American jobs.



Trump says that under his leadership, America ``will start winning like never before.''

President Donald Trump says Americans came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement ``the likes of which the world has never seen before.''



Trump says the United States exists to serve its citizens.



He says Americans want great schools, safe neighborhoods and good jobs.



But he says too many people face a different reality: rusted-out factories, a bad education system, crime, gangs and drugs.



Trump says the ``carnage stops right here and right now.''







President Donald Trump is declaring his victory a victory for working people.



Trump says in his inauguration speech: ``Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another,'' but ``transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people''



Trump says that, for too long, too few have had power and the people have paid the price.



He says: ``Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed.''



He says, ``That all changes starting right here and right now.''



Trump is also thanking former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their ``gracious'' aid through the transition.







President Donald Trump says change starts ``right here and right now.''



The new president is using his inaugural address to say it doesn't matter which party controls the government. He says that what matters is ``whether our government is controlled by the people.''



Trump says the forgotten men and women of the country ``will be forgotten no longer.''







President Donald Trump is beginning his inaugural address by saying that ``together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come.''



He says Americans have ``joined a great national effort to build our country and restore its promise for all people.''



It began to rain in Washington as Trump started speaking.



Trump also thanked all of the past presidents in attendance, including former campaign foes Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.







Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He's just taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.



The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he's leading a profoundly divided country _ one that's split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.



The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they're promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.



(AP)









