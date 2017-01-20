Hundreds protest in anti-Trump rally for women's rights in Seoul

Korea to sell W7.5t worth of state bonds in Feb.

Published : 2017-01-20 17:46
Updated : 2017-01-20 17:46

South Korea plans to sell 7.5 trillion won ($6.4 billion) worth of state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Friday.

The government will issue 1.7 trillion won worth of bonds with a maturity of three years and 1.65 trillion won worth of five-year bonds.
It also plans to sell 1.95 trillion won worth of 10-year Treasurys and a combined 2.2 trillion won of bonds with a maturity of between 20 and 30 years.

For March, it has a plan to issue a combined 8 trillion won worth of state bonds, added the ministry.

Earlier, the government announced a plan to sell 103.7 trillion won worth of Treasurys in 2016, down 5.8 percent from last year's 110 trillion won. (Yonhap)

