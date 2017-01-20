Korea to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese offset printing plates

South Korea is set to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese-made aluminum plates for offset printing, the trade commission here said Friday, amid rising trade tensions between the two countries.



After a preliminary examination, the Korea Trade Commission said it will recommend the finance ministry levy punitive duties of 5.73-10 percent on the Chinese products for underselling Korean products and causing damage to the South Korean market.



The finance ministry is to determine whether to actually impose anti-dumping duties.



The plate, a thin and flexible metal panel with light-sensitive chemicals applied, is used to transfer the image from original materials to printing sheets.



Chinese aluminum plates accounted for 70 percent of the South Korean market worth 130 billion won ($111 million).



"The KTC concluded that there is enough evidence of anti-dumping practices and substantial damage on the South Korean industry," the commission said in a release. "We will recommend the finance ministry impose anti-dumping duties in order to prevent further losses."



The commission will make a final decision after carrying out an on-site investigation and hearings.



The KTC decision came as relations between Seoul and Beijing seem to have been tense over the planned deployment of the US-led Terminal High Altitude Area Defense to South Korea.



The Seoul government has stressed firm action against China's intensifying anti-Korean moves, with Korean cosmetics and air purifiers denied import approval. (Yonhap)