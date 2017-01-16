More than 50% of Korea's judicial apprentices without jobs

According to the Legal Training and Research Institute, out of 234 apprentices who have successfully completed their training Monday, a meager 86 had found jobs.
This put the employment rate of the graduating class at 45 percent, down 6.6 percentage points from a year earlier.
|The 46th graduating class of the Legal Training and Research Institute take a vow during a completion ceremony held Monday (Yonhap)
This year, 23 graduates got into law firms, 24 into the Judicial Policy Research Institute, and 25 into public prosecutors’ offices. Some eight graduates picked government agencies and non-judicial institutions instead.
The LTRI said it plans to strengthen its practical on-the-job training to raise employment rates for Korea’s prospective legal professionals.
By Song Seung-hyun (schoni@heraldcorp.com)