More than 50% of Korea's judicial apprentices without jobs

Published : 2017-01-16 15:36
Updated : 2017-01-16 15:46

More than half of the judicial apprentices in South Korea fail to secure jobs after having passed the bar exam and two years of rigorous legal training.

According to the Legal Training and Research Institute, out of 234 apprentices who have successfully completed their training Monday, a meager 86 had found jobs. 

This put the employment rate of the graduating class at 45 percent, down 6.6 percentage points from a year earlier. 

The 46th graduating class of the Legal Training and Research Institute take a vow during a completion ceremony held Monday (Yonhap)
The employment rate of judicial apprentices has hovered around 50 percent in the past years since dipping to a record-low 40.9 percent in 2012. 

This year, 23 graduates got into law firms, 24 into the Judicial Policy Research Institute, and 25 into public prosecutors’ offices. Some eight graduates picked government agencies and non-judicial institutions instead.

The LTRI said it plans to strengthen its practical on-the-job training to raise employment rates for Korea’s prospective legal professionals.

By Song Seung-hyun (schoni@heraldcorp.com)

