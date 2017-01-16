Singer Rain back with ‘Best Present’

Rain (Rain Company)

Rain is back with the release of his single “Best Present” after a three-year break in his singing career.The single was released midnight Sunday. It garnered a solid response from the public, reaching No. 13 on Genie’s daily music chart, while marking No. 2 on Mnet’s.“Thank you for all the attention, even though it has been three years. I will be releasing a dance number, soon,” the singer said via Twitter.Co-written and produced by Psy and Yoo Gun-hyung, the R&B song has lyrics depicting a confession of love.“I was filming in China when (Psy) called me and said, ‘I found a perfect song for you.’ I hated it. ... But when I sang it in my own style, I loved it,” he said in a radio interview.“(Psy) soon began to interfere in everything. Like he was the man behind the curtain,” he jokingly said. “At first, I didn’t approve. But soon I found myself doing exactly as he said.”The song’s lyrics sparked rumors among fans that he was hinting at an imminent marriage with his girlfriend of four years, actress Kim Tae-hee. The fact that he wrote the lyrics himself further fueled such speculation.The singer denied the rumors, but added, “When you are in love, you keep making songs that fit the situation.”Prior to the song’s release Sunday, Rain hit the stage at the 31st Golden Disc awards Saturday as a special guest. He also made appearances on six TV variety shows over the weekend to promote his song, including music program “Yoo Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook” on Saturday.Since releasing the album “Rain Effect” in 2014, the Korean superstar has been focusing mainly on his acting career. His acting prowess was widely appreciated, with hits such as the dramas “Full House” and “Sang Doo! Let’s Go to School.”His popularity landed him an appearance in the Hollywood blockbuster “Speed Racer” and even a starring role in “Ninja Assassin,” although both films flopped.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)