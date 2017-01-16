Mercedes-Benz Korea to unveil six new models this year

The local distributor of the luxury German car brand achieved double-digit growth here in 2016, selling 56,343 units -- a 19.9 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association.
During a press conference at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul on Monday morning, Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, revealed the company’s 2016 sales figures as well as its vision for 2017.
Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, speaks at a press conference held at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul on Monday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Psillakis, who was appointed the new CEO in September, said, “2016 was a phenomenal year for us, Mercedes-Benz ranked No. 1 in the global premium auto market.”
“Mercedes-Benz sold, for the first time, more than 2 million units, an increase of over 11 percent compared to 2015,” he added. “In fact, this is 46 months of consecutive growth, thus achieving a double digit growth every year since 2013.”
Last November, Mercedes-Benz surpassed 50,000 annual unit sales, a first for a nondomestic car in Korea. According to the automaker, the Asia-Pacific region alone saw a sales increase of 19.3 percent.
“Korea in particular played a key role in Mercedes-Benz’s success because Korea outperformed the global growth of 11.3 percent,” Psillakis added.
The CEO went on to state the company‘s goal to release six new Benz models, including the new additions from the GLA, GLC Coupe series and the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC. In addition to the new models, 47 new editions of its already existing models of sedans, compact cars, SUVs and dream cars will also be introduced throughout the year.
Mercedes-Benz will soon launch its new digital service platform, allowing local customers to make service and consultation reservations and access real-time service status updates all via a smartphone or tablet PC.
Psillakis says the automaker also intends to invest 200 billion won ($170 million) in network expansion, with the intension of reaching 50 showrooms, 55 service centers and 20 showrooms for certified preowned cars nationwide by the end of the year.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)