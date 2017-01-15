FSC's vice chief to attend financial forum in Hong Kong

A South Korean financial regulator will attend an international forum in Hong Kong this week to discuss ways to deal with external uncertainties, his office said Sunday.



Jeong Eun-bo, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, plans to join the 10th Asian Financial Forum to be held on Monday and Tuesday.



He is scheduled to deliver a speech on South Korea's financial system and efforts to effectively handle risks from Brexit, a policy shift under the new U.S. government, the U.S. interest rate hikes and other uncertainties, the FSC said.



Jeong will propose how emerging countries will be able to secure foreign exchange liquidity and bolster economic fundamentals, as they try to cope with potential capital outflow and depreciation of their currencies, it added.



Co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the conference will open under the theme of "Asia: Driving Change, Innovation and Connectivity." (Yonhap)