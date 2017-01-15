Samsung crafts VR content on driving safety

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. has developed a virtual reality (VR) program on road safety in partnership with Austria's automobile association, company officials said Sunday.



The Samsung Drive is designed to provide applicants for driving tests and inexperienced drivers with more skills to deal with various traffic conditions, they added.



It will be used at driving training sites across Austria starting this summer. Around 15,000 people are expected to take driving-related courses using the VR content each year.



Samsung Drive was unveiled at the Vienna auto show that's currently under way. (Yonhap)