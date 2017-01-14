S. Korean hostage abducted last year released: foreign ministry

A South Korean man kidnapped near Malaysian waters in October by a radical Islamic group was released after 87 days, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.



A South Korean cargo vessel was attacked by the Philippines-based terrorist group Abu Sayyaf on Oct. 20 near Borneo, Malaysia, which abducted the captain as well as a Filipino staff member.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the South Korean man will head to Manila for a medical checkup before returning home.



The captain was reportedly held as a hostage while the terrorist group negotiated with the ship owner.



The South Korean government has also been cooperating with the ship owner as well as the victim's family for the release.



While the group of 10 terrorists had attacked the ship with a speedboat, 18 other crew members managed to avoid abduction by hiding in a protective facility. (Yonhap)