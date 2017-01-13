[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

Grand Hyatt Incheon is offering a Lunar New Year package, which includes access to an indoor playground and Nintendo play zone, from Jan. 27 to 29.The “fun” package includes a one-night stay in a guest room, breakfast for two adults and access to an indoor playground, Nintendo play zone, three swimming pools, sauna and fitness center. The “full” option includes all of the above services plus dinner for two adults.The indoor playground features kinetic sand, Gymboree toys and an art zone, which has traditional crafts. The Nintendo play zone features various Nintendo DS and Wii games.The fun option starts from 280,000 won and the full option from 400,000 won. For information and reservations, call (032) 745-1000, or visit incheon.grand.hyatt.com.The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a lunch buffet of fresh seafood, meat and salad with unlimited strawberry desserts through May 31.The buffet is open from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, at 63,000 won per person. For information and reservations, call (02) 2211-1700.Winter package at Westin Chosun SeoulThe Westin Chosun Seoul is offering a Lunar New Year package for families from Jan. 27 to 30. The package comes in deluxe, executive and suite rooms, ranging from 200,000 won to 370,000 won. The dessert buffet features Korean rice cakes and cookies from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.The deluxe room package offers access to the executive lounge on the 20th floor for breakfast, afternoon snacks and evening cocktails, a sauna, two tickets to the Musee d’Orsay exhibition at Seoul Arts Center and dessert buffet. The suite room package offers breakfast at the executive lounge or Aria Buffet Restaurant, and one kite drone.For information and reservations, call (02) 317-0404.The ibis Styles Ambassador Seoul Myeong-dong and Gangnam are offering Lunar New Year packages for families. From Jan. 21 to 30, the Gangnam branch features New Year Stay at 108,900 won that includes a one-night stay in a superior room, breakfast buffet for two, access to a fitness center and soaps, while the New Year Dining package at 159,500 won offers a one-night stay in a superior room and dinner buffet for two.The Myeong-dong branch offers New Year package A that includes a one-night stay in a suite, breakfast for two, semi-outdoor sauna and a gift set of wine and cookies; and package B features the same services with two glasses of draft beer at a restaurant on the 21st floor served with nachos. Both packages are 130,900 won.For information and reservations, call the Gangnam branch at (02) 3011-8888 and Myeong-dong branch at (02) 6020-8888.The Park Hyatt Seoul is offering a Happy Hour promotion of alcoholic beverages at the Timber House restaurant every day from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The promotion features unlimited hot cocktails, sake and draft beer, as well as red, white and sparkling wines at 40,000 won per person. Guests can opt for the deal when ordering a la carte menus of Japanese dishes. Live jazz performance accompanies the package from Monday through Saturday. For more information, call (02) 2016-1290.