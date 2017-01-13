Mando files countersuit against Bosch over alleged patent infringement

Mando Corp., a South Korean auto parts maker, has filed a countersuit against Robert Bosch GmbH in the United States over alleged infringement of two of its auto-parts patents, an industry source said Friday.



The German auto parts supplier had sued Mando four months earlier for alleged breach of four of Bosch's patents related to auto components. The suit was filed at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.



Mando's plant in Poland. (Mando)

In a written response sent to the US court earlier this week, Mando denied Bosch's claims, while arguing that Bosch infringed Mando's two patents on an electronic brake control system and a solenoid valve for a brake system, according to the source.Mando, which has two plants in the US, asked the court to prohibit Bosch from further infringing the patents.In September last year, Bosch filed a lawsuit against Mando, claiming that the Korean firm breached four of its patents on an anti-skid braking system and electronic stability control parts.According to a global ranking of auto parts firms, compiled by a US industry magazine Automotive News, Bosch topped the list with sales of $44.8 billion in 2015.Mando was ranked 45th with sales of $5.3 billion in 2015. (Yonhap)