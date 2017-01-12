Mercedes-Benz Korea to hike prices next month

“The change in price will be a minimum of a 0.4 percent increase, with a maximum increase of 1.2 percent (average of 0.8 percent),” said a representative of Mercedes-Benz Korea in a press statement. “The reasons for the increase is due to rising costs of logistics, raw material prices, inflation as well as upgraded product specifications.”
|Mercedes-Benz Korea's new Busan Exhibition Center and Service Center in Northern Busan opened on Thursday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
The new higher prices will mean future customers should anticipate paying anywhere from 400,000 won to 2.5 million won more for Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Korea.
Mercedes’s mid-size sedans will see the smallest price increase. The heftier sticker price hikes will be applied to the automaker’s S-Class vehicles, which will be subject to 1 million to 1.6 million won increases. The AMG G 65 Edition 463 luxury SUV will get an increase of 2.5 million won, with its new price tag at 378 million won.
The company also recently unveiled its sleek new E-Class Coupe for the first time at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit earlier this week. The 2018 model of the two-door luxury Coupe is expected to be released in Korea within the year.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)