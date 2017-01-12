LG Hausys targets imitation marble market in North America

|(Yonhap)
Engineered stone is a premium product that resembles natural marble on the outside, and is highly fouling resistant. Its demand is continuously increasing, particularly in North America and Europe.
LG Hausys has completed the expansion of its product line in its factory in Georgia last year.
The company’s exhibition hall displayed living spaces, such as kitchens, shower stalls and laundry rooms, designed with engineered stone “Viatera” and imitation marble “Hi-Macs.”
Currently, LG Hausys holds 20 percent of the acrylic imitation marble market share in North America, just behind DuPont, which has 30 percent of the share.
By Ji-min Yim (jiminy@heraldcorp.com), Intern Reporter