Woori Bank named best wealth manager

Woori Bank has been selected as a winner of the 2016 World Finance Best Wealth Management Awards, the bank said Thursday.
|(Yonhap)
World Finance, a London-based finance magazine, names one financial institute from each country as the best wealth manager in the country.
Woori Bank is the first Korean company to receive the award, the firm said.
World Finance said it took into consideration Woori Bank’s mobile initiatives and sales performance of bancassurance and private equities. Woori has set up a comprehensive mobile platform based on its financial technology, such as through Wibee Bank, the first mobile-only banking service in South Korea.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)