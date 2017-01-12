Deutsche Bank gives new Korean dads 120-day parental leave

(123rf)

Deutsche Bank Group Korea said Thursday it will give up to 120 days of parental leave to its male employees as part of the European bank’s family-friendly corporate policy.While most companies offer legally-fixed 90-day parental leave, Deutsche Bank used to give 120-day leave to female employees to take care of a newborn.Under the new policy, a male employee as a primary caregiver, taking care of his child during work hours, can use the maximum 120-day parental leave. A non-primary caregiver is given 10-day parental leave.If a female spouse working for another company returns to work after using 90-day parental leave, the male spouse working at Deutsche Bank Group Korea can apply for the remaining 30 days of parental leave as a primary caregiver.The parental leave policy also applies to those who adopt a child aged less than 7, the company said.By Kim Yoon-mi (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)