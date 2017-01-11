Hyundai to recall Tucson SUVs in Korea, China

Hyundai Motor is preparing to initiate a recall of its Tucson sport utility vehicles in Korea and China, due to faulty rear trailing arms, according to the automaker and the Chinese General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine on Tuesday.
|(Hyundai)
The decision follows South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s report on Dec. 28 that the strength of the new Tucson model’s trailing arm suspension was weak and could lead to further complications.
The trailing arm is part of a vehicle‘s suspension system. When its components become damaged, the suspension can misalign and may cause the tires’ weight to fluctuate.
Hyundai is purportedly going to start recalling some 87,700 vehicles in Korea later this month. The recall applies to Tucson vehicles purchased from Sept. 5, 2015 to May 11, 2016.
According to China’s AQSIQ, the Korean automaker is also set to recall 96,094 Tucson units in China due to the same issue. Last October, Hyundai initiated a recall for the Tucson in China because of problems with the installation of the car’s dual-clutch transmission.
The new Chinese sales recall is tentatively slated to start in February.
Throughout last year, Hyundai Motor had to initiative multiple domestic and international recalls for its Tucson SUV.
Last year, 81,000 Tucson vehicles were recalled in the US to replace the secondary hood latch. A separate recall for 62,000 units in South Korea was also launched. The model’s secondary hood latch was improperly installed and as a result could allow the car’s hood to unexpectedly detach while driving.
The country’s leading automaker had to also announce last year a combined recall of 14,926 Tucson vehicles and Kia Forte subcompacts because of a glitch in the transmission oil coolers.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)