Sentiment of self-employed on economy worsens in Dec.

Sentiment of self-employed people on spending and income is lower than that of salaried employees, the central bank data showed Wednesday, in the latest sign that the self-employed are bearing the brunt of an economic slowdown.



The composite consumer sentiment index on spending came to 103 in December, down from 106 a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea data.



Self-employed individuals' sentiment index on spending stood at 94 in December, down from 102 in September. In comparison, salaried employees' sentiment index on spending came to 106, down from 109 during the same period.



A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists in terms of consumer sentiment.



The data also showed that the self-employed people's sentiment index on household income came to 89, down from 97 in September. In comparison, salaried employees' sentiment index on household income came to 101 from 102 during the same period.



The data suggests that sentiment of self-employed people has worsened due mainly to growing economic uncertainties.



The monthly index is based on a survey of 2,050 households throughout the country from Dec. 13 to 20. (Yonhap)