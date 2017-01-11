Choi withdraws testimony; An challenges validity of evidence

Choi Soon-sil enters a courtroom in the Seoul Central District Court, Jan. 11, 2017. (Yonhap)

Choi Soon-sil, the confidante at the center of President Park Geun-hye’s scandal, withdrew her testimony given at a prosecutorial investigation to deny all the charges brought against her during her trial in Seoul on Wednesday.At the same court, An Chong-bum, Park’s former aide suspected of having been an accomplice to Park and Choi in their alleged crimes, challenged the validity of key evidence: his handwritten memos.“During the investigation, Choi was forced to make confessions. We contest the voluntariness of her (previous) statements,” said Choi’s attorney, Lee Kyung-jae, during the second hearing of the high-profile trial that could affect the ongoing impeachment trial of President Park.State prosecutors refuted Choi’s claim, saying there was no pressure or coercion on her to confess. “She didn’t make any confession in the first place,” said a prosecutor at the trial.They also stressed that An’s memo books were seized in a warranted search of his home and office.Prosecutors raised questions about the ulterior motive behind the “groundless claims” made by Choi and An.“We cannot help but suspect that the president is behind this and that the defendants are conspiring to hinder this trial and to stop any evidence that may work against the president from being admitted,” the prosecutor said.President Park, Choi and An are accused of extorting money and business favors from conglomerates for Choi-controlled foundations, businesses and those of her associates.Park, immune to criminal liability as a sitting president, is standing trial for impeachment at the Constructional Court, while Choi and An, both currently jailed, are fighting at Seoul Central District Court against charges including abuse of power and attempted fraud.State prosecutors allege that Choi and An pressured 50 companies, including the country’s largest conglomerate Samsung, to donate 77.4 billion won ($65.1 million) for two foundations controlled by Choi. The entities -- the Mir and K-Sports foundations -- are suspected to be covers for channeling the money and favors for Choi’s private interest.Choi’s attorney Lee rejected the accusation at the hearing, denying her involvement in corporate fundraising. Choi simply gave advice to the president about issues involving the two foundations at Park’s request, Lee said.An’s memo books, detailing the president’s directives regarding the donations, are seen as the most important piece of evidence in the ongoing trial, along with tablet PCs purportedly used by Choi. The memo books, totaling 16, were handed over to the court on Wednesday, although their acceptability would have to be determined by the judges.An’s attorney claimed they were “illegally taken during a prosecution raid while he was detained in a cell.”The court will meet for the third formal hearing next week. The court normally issues a verdict within six months of an indictment.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)