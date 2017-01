Anti-graft law may be revised: watchdog

South Korea may ease a controversial ban on free meals and gifts imposed last year on public servants, teachers and journalists, in a bid to prop up the struggling economy.



The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission on Wednesday hinted at a possible revision to the anti-graft law that came into effect in September amid much controversy over its strictness.



“We should view the law flexibly, reflecting the state of the society and the economy,” the commission chief, Sung Young-hoon, said in a press briefing.



The Improper Solicitation and Graft Act -- often referred to as Kim Young-ran law-- prohibits public servants, educators and journalists from offering or receiving free meals valued at over 30,000 won ($25), presents of over 50,000 won or monetary gifts of over 100,000 won. Kim Young-ran is the former commission chief and Supreme Court justice who initiated the campaign for its enactment.



However, the law has continuously been subject to dispute, as opponents have claimed the law negatively influences the domestic economy.



“Limiting the amount of money to the numbers 3-5-10 is not a permanent rule. The numbers are rather a direction that can change depending on public opinion,” Sung said.



Chief of Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Sung Young-hoon speaks at a press briefing (Yonhap)

Wednesday’s statement shows change in their stance over revision of the law, as they had previously maintained it should become a social norm to prevent illegal solicitation cases.Since the anti-graft law was put into effect, details of the law have continuously been under dispute over legitimacy to impose such a ban on citizens and who would watch over every individual case across the country.Industries and economic departments have also requested raising the allowed prices, due to reductions in sales. Some data showed sales decreases for some small and middle-sized corporations and restaurants, as consumers worry over violating the law.Still, the public largely remains positive on the anti-graft act. In a poll conducted by Hankook Research from Nov. 1 to 18 last year, over 85.1 percent of 3,562 respondents, including those subject to the law, agreed on implementing the law.Since it was first put in effect on Sept. 28 to Dec. 16 last year, some 1,316 cases of illegal solicitation were reported at public institutes, according to the data released by the corruption watchdog. Among them, only 13 cases came to actual charges with penalties imposed.By Jo He-rim ( herim@heraldcorp.com