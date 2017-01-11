Anti-graft law may be revised: watchdog

South Korea may ease a controversial ban on free meals and gifts imposed last year on public servants, teachers and journalists, in a bid to prop up the struggling economy.



The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission on Wednesday hinted at a possible revision to the anti-graft law that came into effect in September amid much controversy over its strictness.



“We should view the law flexibly, reflecting the state of the society and the economy,” the commission chief, Sung Young-hoon, said in a press briefing.



The Improper Solicitation and Graft Act -- often referred to as Kim Young-ran law-- prohibits public servants, educators and journalists from offering or receiving free meals valued at over 30,000 won ($25), presents of over 50,000 won or monetary gifts of over 100,000 won. Kim Young-ran is the former commission chief and Supreme Court justice who initiated the campaign for its enactment.



However, the law has continuously been subject to dispute, as opponents have claimed the law negatively influences the domestic economy.



“Limiting the amount of money to the numbers 3-5-10 is not a permanent rule. The numbers are rather a direction that can change depending on public opinion,” Sung said.



Chief of Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Sung Young-hoon speaks at a press briefing (Yonhap)