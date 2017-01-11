NK's No. 2 man attends inaugural ceremony of Nicaraguan president

North Korea's virtual No. 2 man Choe Ryong-hae has arrived in Managua to attend the inaugural ceremony of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, the North's state-run news outlets, monitored here, reported Wednesday.

"As special envoy of Kim Jong-un, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Vice SAC Chairman Choe Ryong-hae arrived in Managua on Monday to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Nicaraguan president," the Korean Central News Agency said. DPRK is the North's official name. As special envoy of Kim Jong-un, Choe Ryong-hae departs from Pyongyang to attend the inaugural ceremony of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (Yonhap) North Korean Ambassador to Cuba Pak Chang-yul, who holds additional post of ambassador in Nicaragua, and ranking Nicaraguan officials, including the vice foreign minister, welcomed Choe at the airport, the (North) Korean Central Broadcasting Station said.

Nicaraguan news media reported leftist leader Ortega began his fourth term as president on Monday.

The North Korean news outlets, however, made no comments on whether Choe attended the inaugural ceremony or whom he met there.

According to the outlets, Choe departed Pyongyang on Friday after inspecting an honor guard at the Pyongyang airport, showing off his power as No. 2 man in the North. (Yonhap)