Dec. export prices up 2.9% on weaker won

South Korea's export prices rose 2.9 percent in December from a month earlier due to a weaker local currency and robust overseas demand for electronics products, central bank data showed Wednesday.



The won fell 1.8 percent against the dollar on average last month compared to a month earlier.



In local currency terms, export prices jumped 6.3 percent last month from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.



Export prices of industrial goods gained 6.3 percent year-on-year in December while those of agricultural and fisheries products climbed 12.6 percent during the same period.



Import prices rose 4.2 percent in December from a month earlier due to weak won and oil price hike. Import prices rose 9.2 percent last month from a year earlier.



The monthly average price of the benchmark Dubai crude was at $52.08 a barrel in December, up from $43.90 from a month earlier. (Yonhap)