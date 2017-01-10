Mercedes-Benz premieres new E-Class Coupe at Detroit show

The 2018 model of the two-door luxury Coupe is 123 millimeters longer and 74 millimeters wider than its predecessor, and is equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission. According to the German carmaker, the new coupe can reach speeds of up to 209 kilometers per hour.
Featuring all-new architecture and upgraded electronic systems, the new series includes widescreen dashboard displays and increased smartphone integration, such as its wireless charging pad, along with both Apple and Android compatibilities.
|Daimler AG Chairman and head of Mercedes-Benz Dieter Zetsche presents the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan on Monday. (Mercedes-Benz)
While automatic emergency braking comes standard with the all-new coupe, the more advanced Drive Pilot semiautonomous system will also be made available via Mercedes’ Driver Assistance Package Plus.
The assistance and safety package includes the Drive Pilot, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Active Blind Spot assist and Evasive Steering assist.
According to Mercedes-Benz Korea, the new E-Class Coupe is expected to be released in Korea within the year.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)