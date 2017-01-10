Shinhan Bank launches mobile app for expats

Shinhan Global S Bank (Shinhan Bank)

Shinhan Bank has launched a multilingual mobile banking application for foreign customers in South Korea, the bank said Tuesday.Shinhan Global S Bank offers banking services in 10 languages -- English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Thai, Cambodian, Russian, Tagalog, Mongolian and Indonesian.The services include allowing users to check their account balance and exchange rates, make local and international transfers, as well as link up with a foreign-language call center.The mobile app also offers allows users to pay their utility bills and check their Shinhan credit card balance, the bank said.“By connecting with Shinhan Bank’s overseas networks, the bank will continue to develop financial services that precisely meet the needs of foreign customers,” the bank said in a statement.The bank estimates that it has about 600,000 foreign customers in Korea. (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)