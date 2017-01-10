LG’s G6 will have wider, clearer Quad HD display

LG G5 (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics’ upcoming flagship G6 smartphone will have a 5.7-inch Quad HD liquid crystal display panel with a ratio of 18:9, LG Display announced on Tuesday.The new display panel, dubbed “QHD+,” will be the world’s first 18:9 QHD LCD, according to the company.The 18:9 ratio will provide users with greater immersion than previous displays and allow consumers to multitask by using the dual-screen feature. The display ratio has evolved from 4:3, 3:2, 5:3, 16:9 and 17:9, reflecting demand for larger displays to consume multimedia content.A QHD refers to 1,440 x 2,560 resolution, four times that of 720 x 1,280 HD resolution. But LG Display‘s QHD+ will have resolution of 1,440 x 2,880, or 564 pixels per inch, according to the company.“QHD+ is expected to maximize users’ experience and value by providing ultra-high definition, differentiating from all other mobile display panels,” said Kim Byung-koo, executive director of the mobile division at LG Display.The manufacturer’s proprietary in-TOUCH technology will be applied to the new panel, offering better touch performance by embedding the touch sensor inside of the LCD cell.The technology doesn’t require touch cover glass, which helps reduce thickness of the panel and width of the bezel, so allows smartphones to be slimmer.The new display is 1 millimeter thick, and the bezel width has been reduced 0.2 millimeters on the sides and 0.54 millimeters on the bottom compared to the company’s previous QHD LCD.Users will also better view the display under sunlight as transmittance has increased 10 percent, while the display consumes about 30 percent less power than its predecessors, the company said.LG Electronics is scheduled to launch the new G6 next month.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)