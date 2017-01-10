Korean finance minister holds IR session in US

South Korea's finance minister met with U.S. investors to introduce the country's fiscal policy and reform measures in a bid to boost foreign investment, his office here said Tuesday.



In a meeting with officials from global asset management firms including Fidelity and MFS at a hotel in Boston on Monday (US time), Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho explained the current political and economic situation in the South Korean economy and shared views on the global economic outlook, according to the finance ministry.



South Korea's Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho poses with U.S. investors after a meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Boston on Jan. 9, 2017 (US time). (Ministry of Strategy and Finance)

He also said that the South Korean government maintains its expansionary fiscal stance to boost the economy and will carry out sweeping structural reform to deal with downside pressures at home and abroad.The top economic policymaker is on a five-day trip to the United States to meet with US investors and media as part of efforts to attract more foreign investors despite intensifying worries over Asia's fourth-largest economy. (Yonhap)