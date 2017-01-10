Chinese SUV to be launched in Korea next week

A Chinese sport utility vehicle, the Kenbo 600, will be launched in South Korea next week, becoming the first-ever Chinese passenger vehicle to be marketed here, the local importer of the car said Tuesday.



China-Korea Motor Co., the local importer and distributor of the Chinese vehicle, plans to unveil the Kenbo 600 in a ceremony to be held at its Incheon headquarters next Wednesday.



The file photo, taken on Feb. 12, 2016, shows a China-made mini truck imported and sold in South Korea by China-Korea Motor. The local importer of Chinese vehicles is set to launch the first Chinese passenger vehicle to be sold here, the Kenbo 600. (Yonhap)

The Kenbo 600, marketed as the S6 in China, is a SUV produced by BAIC Motor Corp., the passenger car making unit of China's state-owned BAIC Group, the fourth-largest automotive group in China by output.It will mark the first Chinese passenger car to be sold in South Korea. China-Korea Motor launched two Chinese commercial vehicles, including a mini truck, early last year.The local importer of the Chinese vehicles is already taking pre-orders, with deliveries set to begin at the start of next month, a company official said.The Kenbo 600 comes in two models with a starting price of 19.99 million won ($16,644) for the Kenbo 600 Modern and 20.99 million won for the Luxury model. (Yonhap)