LG applies AI to maintenance service for smartphone

LG Electronics said Monday it plans to apply artificial intelligence technology into its after-sales service application, Smart Doctor, in the first quarter.



Smart Doctor is a maintenance app that helps users optimize their use of smartphones, such as by removing unused data or files. LG said it added AI technology, including machine learning and big data, to the app to analyze and provide customized solutions.



For example, the app will tell users how to adjust the brightness when a smartphone’s panel is too dark and inform them how to cut down on battery consumption when playing a game.



“We found out more than 80 percent of the users visit after-sales service centers for a simple inquiry or software issues. This upgraded service is expected to reduce the hassle for users who visit the centers unnecessarily,” a LG official said.



The new Smart Doctor will diagnose a total of 36 items including those related to heating, networks, sensors and batteries. When there is a serious problem with the smartphone, the app will give a signal to users, the company said.



LG also upgraded its remote maintenance app Quick Help for its flagship smartphone G series and V series. The chat-based remote service will reduce the hassle of users going to after-sales service centers. The firm plans to expand the Quick Help service, which is currently provided in Korea only, to North America and Asia this year.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)