Morocco welcomes migrants through humanitarian policy

Moroccan King Mohammed VI (AP Photo)

Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi (Asmaa Jabour / Wikipedia)

The government of Morocco has begun the second phase of a campaign aimed at welcoming illegal migrants into the country and improving their lives, according to the Moroccan Embassy in Seoul.The initiative, led by King Mohammed VI, targets receiving and integrating some 25,000 people from sub-Saharan countries under the auspices of the Moroccan National Commission.The second phase, which started on Dec. 12 last year, will unfold under the same conditions -- guaranteeing their equality -- as the first, which began in 2014.“This integrated policy, designed by King Mohammed VI himself, is rooted in our ancestral hospitality and humanitarianism, and intends to safeguard the rights and dignity of the migrants,” Moroccan Ambassador Chafik Rachadi told The Korea Herald.“The campaign has provided the right conditions for the migrants to reside, work and lead a dignified life within the Moroccan community, far from the circumstances that have led them to risk their lives and leave their families and homeland.”The Kingdom of Morocco was one of the first African countries to adopt the humane policy, which has been hailed by several African heads of state, the newly appointed envy said.Rachadi, born in 1963, was a parliamentarian before his diplomatic appointment to Seoul late last year. He presented his credentials to acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn on Dec. 27.“Without arrogance, pomposity or discrimination, my country has regularized the situation of migrants using fair and reasonable standards,” the sovereign said in a speech to the nation late last year. “This is hardly surprising on the part of Moroccans, considering we have always treated our guests with generosity, hospitality and warmth, as rooted deeply in our identity and culture.”He added, “I am deeply satisfied to note that the migrants are hardworking people, known for their good behavior, commitment to the rule of law and respect for Moroccan values and sanctities.”The prefectural and provincial committees in charge of examining the migrants’ requests for normalization will be composed of representatives of local authorities and civil organizations, according to the national commission.A monitoring and appeals committee, chaired by the National Human Rights Council, will also be set up to review applications rejected by the prefectural and provincial committees, in order to optimize the process and maximize the number of beneficiaries.King Mohammed VI was awarded the Mandela Peace Prize 2016 late last year for his “contribution to building a society of justice and peace between humans and nations, in addition to his efforts to promote the development of Africa through economic, security and cultural diplomacy,” according to the Paris-based Mandela Institute, which honors individuals and institutions that foster peace within Africa.Last year the monarch visited several African countries, including Ethiopia, Madagascar, Tanzania, Rwanda and Nigeria, where he promoted South-South partnerships through bilateral agreements and economic projects.The King ascended to the throne in 1999 following the death of his father King Hassan II. In a nationwide televised speech shortly after his inauguration, he promised to fight poverty and corruption, while creating jobs and enhancing the rights of the Moroccan people.Promising a wide range of reforms, the king declared the parliament would receive “new powers that would enable it to discharge its representative, legislative, and regulatory missions.” In addition, the judiciary has been given greater autonomy from the monarch.He has implemented reforms encompassing the revision of the Family Code “Mudawana” that granted women more freedom; the launching of the National Initiative of Human Development for enhancing citizens’ lots; and the adoption of a new constitution in 2011 through a popular referendum, which gave more authorities to the parliament and the prime minister.His reformist rhetoric was opposed by Islamist conservatives and fundamentalists, according to observers.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)