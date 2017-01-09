New conservative party named ‘Barun Party’

The members of a new conservative party that broke away from the ruling Saenuri Party decided to call themselves the Barun Party in a meeting Sunday.



The party was previously referred to as the New Conservative Party for Reform.



With the new name, the party sought to expand beyond their political identity as a right-wing party to a “clean and warm” political group, said the party’s naming committee. The word “Barun” means “proper” or “righteous” in Korean.



Choung Byoung-gug, head of the Barun Party’s preparation committee, explains the meaning of ‘Barun Party’ to former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon at the plenary session and general meeting on Monday (Yonhap)