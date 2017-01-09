SK Hynix launches highest density low power mobile DRAM

The company said it has launched an 8 Gigabyte Low Power DDR4X mobile DRAM using its dual channel 16 Gigabit chips with a plan to mass produce the product for upcoming newest smartphones.
|8GB LPDDR4X mobile DRAM (SK Hynix)
The 8GB product features the highest density in terms of the LPDDR4X standard, which has improved power efficiency by 20 percent from the current LPDDR4.
According to market researcher IHS Markit, demand for the 8GB mobile DRAM is expected to start this year, taking a significant share in the high-end smartphone market.
The average density in high-end smartphones is estimated to be 3.5GB this year and 6.9GB in 2020.
While the latest mobile DRAM consumes less power as data input and output run at 0.6 voltage compared to 1.1V of the existing LPDDR4, it can process 34.1GB data per second through a total of 64 bits of data pints.
The size of the 8GB LPDDR4X package has been reduced by 30 percent compared to the current ones, with less than 1 millimeter thickness.
The company expects the product to improve battery efficiency in a variety of mobile devices and maximize convenience for users providing high-speed data processing.
“SK Hynix would help mobile device users maximize their experiences” said senior vice president Oh Jong-hoon, head of DRAM product development division at SK Hynix. “The Company plans to expand the usage of the product to various applications such as high end laptops and automotive electronics as well as mobile gadgets.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)