Big Bang goes out with bang

Taeyang (YG Entertainment)

Big Bang (YG Entertainment)

Big Bang (YG Entertainment)

G-Dragon (YG Entertainment)

G-Dragon (YG Entertainment)

G-Dragon (YG Entertainment)

TOP(YG Entertainment)

TOP (YG Entertainment)

Taeyang(YG Entertainment)

Daesung (YG Entertainment)

Determined to bid what the group has called a temporary farewell in typical Big Bang fashion, the iconic K-pop boy band went all out in every aspect -- fashion, sound, performance, camera work and stage design -- at its final concerts in Seoul this past weekend.Some 64,000 flocked to the “0 To 10 Final in Seoul” concerts, held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday, according to YG Entertainment -- many from overseas.The shows marked the last installation in Big Bang’s 10-year-anniversary project -- including an art exhibit in Seongsu-dong and a film of its world tour -- that has been ongoing since last year.Sunday’s concert kicked off with “My Heaven,” “We Like 2 Party” and “Hands Up.” The group also performed new songs from their recent album “MADE: The Full Album,” “Fxxk It” and “Last Dance.” Throbbing dance hits such as “Bang Bang Bang” and “Fantastic Baby” closed the show, followed by an encore during which Big Bang circled the stadium on a moving platform.A gigantic pyramid lift installed onstage allowed the band members to move in different formations for each song.The group’s five members delivered energetic performances until the very end. “This is the last concert all five of us will be able to participate in for a long time. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life,” said T.O.P.The rapper, 29, will begin his 19-month mandatory military service on Feb. 9, upon which Big Bang as a group will go on a hiatus. G-Dragon and Taeyang are also expected to enlist later this year.“You are the ones who shared memories with us for 10 years, who let us grow with your passion,” T.O.P told the sea of fans waving yellow glow sticks.“I‘ve been running forward since I was 19. There was a sense of fear and loneliness in going to a new environment, but I feel at peace now. Everyone has to go,” he said on his military service. “I’m thankful I’m able to have a brilliant ending.”But Big Bang made sure to end on a hopeful note. “This is not our last,” said Taeyang. “Our first 10 years have passed by so quickly. Likewise, we’re sure the day when we meet again will come soon. Don’t worry.”G-Dragon expressed wistfulness but indicated that individual members would actively release music as solo acts.“We should have met more often,” he told fans. “I’m sorry to be late. But I’m happy we’re starting the year together. I look forward to 2017.“Our long hiatus will pass by quickly with each member’s solo acts in between. There’s nothing to be too sad about,” he added.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)