Korea to ease visa screening of foreign workers in manufacturing

South Korea will ease regulations on visa screening procedures for young foreigners who get jobs at selected manufacturing businesses in a way to tackle the labor shortage, the government said Monday.



Foreign students who are studying in South Korea and want to work in the country's "root" industries such as molding, welding and minting will have their student visa converted into a special working permit, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



Such linchpin industries have been suffering from a chronic labor shortage as people here tend to seek easier and higher-paying jobs.



Some 120 foreigners, studying at eight local colleges under the government-led root industry vocational training program, will be subject to the new visa procedures, added the ministry.



The ministry said it will receive applications by Friday and complete the procedure by the end of this month. (Yonhap)