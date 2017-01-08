Over 60,000 gather at Big Bang’s farewell concerts

K-pop group Big Bang held what could be its last concert for several years to come on Saturday and Sunday.



A total of 64,000 fans flocked to the Gocheock Sky Dome in Seoul over two days, according to YG Entertainment, many from overseas, to witness the “0 To 10 Final in Seoul” concert. The show is the last installment of the 10-year-anniversary project Big Bang has been showcasing since last year.



A gigantic pyramid lift has been installed onstage to offer dynamic stage settings.





Big Bang performs onstage at Seoul's Gocheock Skydome on Sunday evening. (YG Entertainment)