Samsung unveils Bluetooth speaker, mobile printer at US tech fair

Samsung Electronics Co. showcased a Bluetooth speaker and mobile printer at an annual technology fair in Las Vegas, saying they would provide an easier way to stay connected with smartphones.



The "Level Box Slim" Bluetooth speaker and the "Image Stamp"



mobile printer "add new levels of convenience and fun to users'



smartphone interactions, making it easier to enjoy a favorite song, moment or memory with those they care about," Samsung said in a statement.



The two mobile gadgets are among the latest products by Samsung that are displayed at the Consumer Electronics Show.



Featuring a water-resistance design and powerful audio, the Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a microphone that allows users to field voice and conference calls without reaching for their smartphone, it said.



The mobile printer offers an easier way to print by allowing users to select a photo via the Image Stamp app and place their smartphone on top of the device, which instantly prints via wireless Internet networks.



"Furthermore, printing with sticker paper allows users to create decorative stickers with their photos," Samsung said. (Yonhap)