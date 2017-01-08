Hanwha chief‘s son arrested for violence

The youngest son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn was arrested on Saturday for assaulting bar employees while under the influence of alcohol.



A Seoul court earlier issued a warrant for the police to arrest Kim Dong-seon, 27, the youngest of Chairman Kim’s three sons.



Kim allegedly assaulted employees of a bar in southern Seoul in the early hours of Saturday. He also tore off the seat of a police car that was carrying him to the police station for interrogation.



He was also accused of rowdy behavior during the police interrogation.



Charges facing Kim include violence, obstruction of business and destruction of public assets, according to the police.



Kim was a gold medalist at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games‘ group equestrian event and currently works in the construction unit of the eight-largest business group.



Police earlier said they decided to seek a warrant because of the seriousness of the crime and his record of committing similar transgressions in the past.



Crimes involving conglomerates’ owners and their families are often subject to intense public criticism in South Korea. A daughter of the CEO at Korean Air Lines Co. stepped down from her post as the air carrier‘s vice president after getting a suspended sentence for using violence and ordering the chief steward off a taxiing flight in New York in late 2014. (Yonhap)



