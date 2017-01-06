[CES 2017] Thousands wait in line to try Samsung’s VR 4D Experience

People experience virtual reality at the Samsung VR 4-D Experience during the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Yonhap)

Samsung Galaxy Studio’s Gear VR Theater with 4-D proved to be a big hit at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, attracting roughly 10,000 visitors on the first day alone, the company said Friday.Within seconds, participants were transported from their theater seats to a rip-roaring roller coaster ride. Cnet’s Brian Tong published a video of his reaction to cruising through the galaxy in an epic space battle using Samsung’s VR 4-D technology, referring to the experience as a “ride on the only VR experience worth waiting in line for at CES 2017.”The Samsung Gear VR is a mobile virtual reality headset, developed in collaboration with Oculus. Released on Nov. 27, 2015, Samsung has sold 5 million of its Gear VR Mobile Headsets to date.Continuing its advancement in the VR market, Samsung released its Entrim 4-D headphones last year, allowing users to “feel” virtual reality with their entire body.The cutting-edge 4-D technology involves a process called Galvanic Vestibular Stimulation, which uses sensory technology to “trick” a part of the ear. By sending specific electric messages to a nerve in the ear, the headsets synchronize one’s body with movements in video content.During this year’s CES, Samsung also revealed its Enterprise Mobility Management cloud-based security system for wearables, allowing users to manage and secure their device without needing to sync with a smartphone.By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)