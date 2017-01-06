Improving domestic biz environment key to upgrading Korea-US bond: Lippert

[CES 2017] Thousands wait in line to try Samsung’s VR 4D Experience

Published : 2017-01-06 17:12
Updated : 2017-01-06 17:55

Samsung Galaxy Studio’s Gear VR Theater with 4-D proved to be a big hit at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, attracting roughly 10,000 visitors on the first day alone, the company said Friday.

Within seconds, participants were transported from their theater seats to a rip-roaring roller coaster ride. Cnet’s Brian Tong published a video of his reaction to cruising through the galaxy in an epic space battle using Samsung’s VR 4-D technology, referring to the experience as a “ride on the only VR experience worth waiting in line for at CES 2017.” 
People experience virtual reality at the Samsung VR 4-D Experience during the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Yonhap)

The Samsung Gear VR is a mobile virtual reality headset, developed in collaboration with Oculus. Released on Nov. 27, 2015, Samsung has sold 5 million of its Gear VR Mobile Headsets to date.

Continuing its advancement in the VR market, Samsung released its Entrim 4-D headphones last year, allowing users to “feel” virtual reality with their entire body.

The cutting-edge 4-D technology involves a process called Galvanic Vestibular Stimulation, which uses sensory technology to “trick” a part of the ear. By sending specific electric messages to a nerve in the ear, the headsets synchronize one’s body with movements in video content.

During this year’s CES, Samsung also revealed its Enterprise Mobility Management cloud-based security system for wearables, allowing users to manage and secure their device without needing to sync with a smartphone.

By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)

