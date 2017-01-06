KT chairman willing to serve another term

“Chairman Hwang Chang-kyu officially informed (the company of) his intention of serving another term to a committee that recommends the CEO. The committee plans to review Hwang’s qualifications based on screening standards,” KT said in its statement.
|KT Chairman Hwang Chang-kyu (KT)
The committee -- which comprises of seven independent board members and one from KT -- will soon begin verifying Hwang’s qualifications by reviewing his management performance and future vision.
The committee will seek other candidates if Hwang is deemed inappropriate for another term.
The outcome of Hwang’s screening is expected to be announced in mid-January and the final candidate will be appointed during the regular board meeting in March.
Hwang reportedly decided to serve a second term after KT was excluded from the special investigation into the political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her confidante.
