Barings said Friday it has named its Korean unit’s sales head Bae In-su the new CEO of the company.Bae replaces former CEO Kwharg Thae-surn, who retired at the end of December.Before joining Barings’ Korean unit in 2011, Bae worked at Hanwha Securities and AB Asset Management. Bae has a Master of Business Administration from the Columbia Business School of Columbia University in New York.Assets under the management of Barings’ Korean unit exceeded 10 trillion won ($8.42 billion) as of December, the company said.By Kim Yoon-mi (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)