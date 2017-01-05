SM6 crowned ‘Car of the Year 2017’

|Renault Samsung Motors’ midsize sedan SM6 was named “Car of the Year” and nominated for “Design of the Year” by the Korea Automobile Journalist Association. (Renault Samsung Motors)
Renault Samsung Motors’ midsize sedan SM6 was crowned “Car of the Year” at an awards ceremony hosted by a local auto journalists’ association, the automaker said Thursday.
At this year’s awards, the SM6 was nominated for Car of the Year for the second consecutive year along with “Design of the Year” by the Korea Automobile Journalist Association.
“It is an honor to begin a new year by receiving the Car of the Year award. Last year, the SM6 shook up the domestic market for mid-sized sedans. All staff and executives at Renault Samsung Motors will do our best to continue the momentum in the new year,” said Park Dong-hoon, CEO of Renault Samsung Motors, at the awards ceremony held in central Seoul.
According to the firm, the SM6 earned 3,259 points, the highest among 65 new models released in 2016, across 20 evaluation categories, including design, innovation and convenience.
An accumulated total of 57,478 units of the SM6 were sold last year, making it the most sold automobile launched in 2016 and the first lineup of Renault Samsung Motors to score in the top 10 by units sold in six years, the firm said.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)