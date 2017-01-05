Samsung Heavy wins $1.27b deal

It is the first mega offshore facility deal in the new year for the country’s shipbuilders, which suffered a sharp decline in orders last year.
Samsung Heavy Industries Co.'s shipyard on Geoje Island, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)
For Samsung Heavy Industries, the deal is its first offshore facility order in 18 months. The company, as well as other shipyards, have been suffering from low demand amid the sluggish global economy and weak oil prices. Last year, there was no offshore facility deals around the globe.
Samsung Heavy Industries will build a semi-floating production unit in the US Gulf of Mexico for British oil giant BP Plc. The facility will be able to produce 110,000 barrels of crude oil once it is completed by August 2020, according to the company.
The company also said that it is about to sign another major deal with ENI, an Italian oil company, to build a floating liquefied natural gas unit in Mozambique.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)