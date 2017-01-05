2PM to hold farewell concert before military service

K-pop boy band 2PM will be holding its last concert before its members enlist for their mandatory military service, the group’s agency JYP Entertainment announced Thursday.The concert, titled “6Nights,” will take place at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium at Seoul’s Olympic Park, JYP said.2PM released its sixth LP “Gentlemen’s Game” in September last year and its members have been focusing on solo activities and their acting careers since then. The concert will mark 2PM’s first return to the stage in nearly two years.Of the group’s six members, Taecyeon and Jun. K, both 28, will begin their mandatory military service this year.“2PM members are practicing hard despite their busy schedules,” JYP said in a press release. “We are sure they will put up a spectacle that will live up to fans’ expectations.”Tickets are on sale at ticket.interpark.com. Members of 2PM’s official fan club “Hottest” will be able to begin buying tickets at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16. Ticket sales will open to the general public starting at 8 p.m. on Jan. 23.CAPBoy band 2PM (JYP Entertainment)