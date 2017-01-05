Parliament starts debate on Constitutional reform

Key members of the Special Committee on Constitutional Revision pose for a photo at their first plenary session Thursday at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul. From left are Reps. Hong Il-pyo of the New Conservative Party for Reform, Ahn Sang-soo of the Saenuri Party, Committee Chairman Lee Joo-young, Lee In-young of the Democratic Party and Kim Dong-cheol of the People’s Party (Yonhap)