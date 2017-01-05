[CES 2017] Samsung SDS to unveil new security solution for smartwatches

Samsung SDS will debut its “Enterprise Mobility Management” solution, designed for application to wearables running on Samsung’s Tizen operating system, at the US-based tech event.
The Samsung SDS EMM for Wearables is a cloud-based security solution designed for use by companies that want to secure confidential corporate information that may be exchanged on apps installed on wearable devices.
|The Samsung SDS booth at the CES 2017 taking place in Las Vegas (Samsung SDS)
By installing the solution, companies can remotely manage multiple devices owned by employees — which include apps and programs that may contain confidential corporate information — under secure settings, without having to pair them with a smartphone.
The manager can also remotely activate the screenlock function to prevent any data leakage in the case a device has been lost or stolen, a feature that further strengthens device security, according to Samsung SDS.
The new system also allows for minimal battery draining by offering users options to disable certain functions such as Near-Field Communication and GPS, the firm said.
“Unlike existing EMM products designed for smartphones, our new security solution can be directly applied to wearable devices,” Samsung SDS said in a statement.
“This solution is expected to offer added mobility to those who may find it difficult to hold on to a company smartphone while working, such as on-ground airport officials, flight attendants and theme park employees,” it said.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)