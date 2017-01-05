[CES 2017] Hyundai Motor confident about self-driving, green cars

More than 14 models will be launched by 2020, including five hybrid models, four plug in hybrids, four electric cars and one fuel cell electric vehicle, as well as self-driving technologies being developed at an affordable price.
|Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun speaks at a press conference at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday. (Hyundai Motor)
“Our focus, our vision, is the creation of clean, free and connected mobility. It is not part of our brand essence to create the best mobility solutions,” said Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun at a press conference.
“Hyundai Motor is becoming a ‘lifetime partner,’ by providing the best technology solutions that care for humans and society, making our customers’ lives more convenient and safer.”
Under the slogan, “Innovation for mobility freedom,” the South Korean carmaker showcased self-driving and healthcare technologies, along with wearable robots and connected cars.
To take a lead in the mobility technology, Hyundai has been also expanding its global partnership, including with Cisco. The two companies have been jointly developing a hyper-connected intelligent vehicle, Chung said, offering a picture of cars communicating with devices at home for customer convenience.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)