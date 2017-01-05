Hanwha chairman's son accused of assaulting bar employees

The third son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn is under investigation without detention for allegedly assaulting two bar employees on Thursday, police said.



Kim Dong-seon, 27, was arrested by police at the bar in southern Seoul at around 4:10 a.m., after beating the workers, whose identities were withheld, according to Gangnam Police Station.



(Yonhap)

The younger Kim, who is a member of the group's equestrian team and an official at Hanwha Engineering & Construction Corp., is also suspected of destroying a patrol car while being escorted to the police station. (Yonhap)