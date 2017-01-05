Hyundai Motor to offer clean, connected means of travel

South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. will introduce more than 14 environmentally friendly cars over the next four years, while it will also work to provide smarter and easier ways to travel, the company's Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun said.



During a special presentation at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Chung said the company's new cars in the future will be described by three key words -- clean, free and connected.



Chung Eui-sun, vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co., holds a special presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 4, 2016. (Yonhap)

Clean mobility, according to Chung, refers to environmentally friendly cars, such as electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.Chung said Hyundai plans to launch at least 14 new environmentally friendly vehicles, including fuel cell electric cars, before the end of 2020.Freedom in mobility will require fully self-driving cars.Shortly before the start of the annual trade fair here this week, Hyundai Motor introduced its fully autonomous version of the Ioniq hybrid car.Chung noted Hyundai's autonomous vehicles required far fewer sensors than their global competitors, apparently suggesting their better affordability.Connectivity will help ensure safe operation of self-driving cars, but it will also allow easier and more convenient use of cars, he said. (Yonhap)