Shin Dong-bin participates in Lotte World Tower evacuation training

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin recently participated in a joint evacuation training session at Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul, making his first public appearance of the year.The evacuation drills were conducted jointly by Lotte Corp., the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Songpa-gu District Office, starting from 3 a.m. with the participation of 3,000 volunteers. They underwent a simulation of a fire breaking out on the 107th floor of the 123-floor building.The drills involved 23 agencies, two helicopters and 56 vehicles.Shin practiced evacuating from the 108th floor by using the emergency elevator from a “safe area” on the 102nd floor. He watched the drills from the emergency control center on the first floor.“It is significant that different organizations came together for these emergency drills,” Shin said, adding Lotte will continue to strengthen safety protocol for emergencies.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)