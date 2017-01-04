SsangYong releases family friendly SUV

SsangYong Motor’s latest model, the New Style Korando C (SsangYong Motor)

SsangYong Motor, the fourth-largest South Korean automaker, Wednesday launched a family friendly sports utility vehicle lineup, dubbed the New Style Korando C.“The new model can be described as ‘My first family SUV,’ made for families with newborns or for families with an active lifestyle,” said Maing Jin-soo from SsangYong’s marketing department during a media photo event in Gangnam, central Seoul.“The fifth generation model places an emphasis on ‘father, family and backseat,’” Maing added.The New Style Korando C has a full-flat backseat, which means that the middle seat and the floor of the backseat are flat.According to SsangYong Motor, the subsidiary of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra, a full-flat seat offers a more spacious and comfortable space at the back of the vehicle, breaking away from traditional SUVs with a hump on the floor and the middle seat.The automaker expressed confidence that the latest lineup will reap success in the growing local SUV market, based on its positive experience with previous SUV models, such as the small SUV Tivoli that is leading the country’s SUV market.Korando is representative of Ssangyong Motor and has positioned the auto brand as one that specializes in SUVs.According to the automaker, it has also largely enhanced safety in the new model by eliminating as much blind spots as possible.The model is equipped with a safety camera in the front, which is a first among similar models, along with sensors in the front and back.The New Style Korando C is priced between 22.43 million won ($18,597) and 26.49 million won.Meanwhile, Ssangyong Motor sold some 155,844 vehicles in 2016, among which Tivoli made up 85,821 units, up 34.7 percent on-year.Ssangyong recently shared plans to diversify its exports, which are currently focused in Europe and the Americas, to the Middle East and Southeast Asia.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)